Puducherry, Jan 22 (PTI) Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam today cautioned officials under his ministry against sanctioning funds to the three nominated MLAs till the Madras High Court decided on a plea against an order of the assembly speaker declining to recognise them as legislators.

In the order, copy of which was distributed to media, he directed the Secretary and the Director of the Local Administration Department not to extend any facility, including funds under the MLA Local Area Development scheme to the three persons.

The three persons belonging to the BJP Â– V.Saminathan, K G Shankar and S.Selvaganapathy- were inducted as nominated MLAs by Lt Governor on July 4 last year following their appointment by the Union Home Ministry, triggering a controversy.

Assembly Speaker V Vaithilingam has declined to accept the nomination on the ground that there was no communication about their appointment as nominated MLAs from "competent authority", which has been challenged in the high court.

Namassivayam said "any consideration for sanction of funds under any head to the three persons claiming to be nominated members can therefore be made only as per the orders of the Speaker or the Madras High Court..." He pointed out that the Speaker's November 13 and December 29 orders in this regard had not been stayed by the court.

The officials would therefore be committing "contempt of the House or breach of privilege" or contempt of court if they extended any facility to the three persons, he claimed.

He further clarified that the vote on account passed for the fiscal 2017-18 in the assembly during the last budget session earmarked funds for only the 30 elected MLAs under the MLA Local Area Development scheme. PTI CORR VS .

