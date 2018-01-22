New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The second season of "Mughal-e- Azam: The Musical" will begin its farewell run in the capital from February 1.

The play, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, will be staged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, for one last spell before the team gears up to take the play to other parts of India and abroad.

"Our interaction with the audiences of Delhi has been special. Their appreciation for Mughal-e-Azam has been evident and a very important part of the play's journey. This farewell to Delhi will be a hard one," Khan said in a statement.

Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, the musical's showcase in the city will also be the 100th show of the theatrical production.

Deepesh Salgia (creative and strategic vision: 'Mughal- e-Azam') said, "We have been getting inquiries from all over the country and different parts of the world to stage the Musical. The success and word-of-mouth of the show has been unprecedented and we are in the process of charting an entire schedule.

"'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' will now travel to audiences across India and globally, as well." The play has already completed five successful seasons in Mumbai.

The musical will run till February 11. PTI RDS RDS .

