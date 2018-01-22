New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Mustard seed prices were higher by Rs 39 to Rs 4,100 per quintal in futures trade today amid widening of bets by investors tracking emerging physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in May contracts rose by Rs 39 or 0.96 per cent to Rs 4,100 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,700 lots.

The delivery for the most active April month also advanced by Rs 27 or 0.67 per cent to Rs 4,063 per quintal, showing an open interest of 36,450 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by investors, taking positive leads from the spot markets, mainly influenced mustard seed prices at futures trade here. PTI SDG SUN ANU .

