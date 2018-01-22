Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today extended his greetings on the occasion of Basant Panchmi, celebrated as "Saraswati Puja".

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the festival would foster peace and prosperity and help the state "regain its old glory by virtue of knowledge and learning".

Kumar, accompanied by state Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and others, also took part in Saraswati Puja celebrations held at the residence of Chief Information Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sinha, an official release said. PTI NAC NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.