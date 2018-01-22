Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Most parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under a piercing cold wave even though the sun shone brightly.

Minimum temperatures hovered around the freezing point at many places.

Arctic conditions prevailed in the high-altitude tribal areas, which recorded the mercury between -12 and -20 degrees Celsius.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of -6.9 deg C. Thick ground frost occurred in the mid and higher hills.

Water pipes froze and burst, while fog engulfed the towns along the rivers in the morning.

The MeT office forecast rain, thundershowers or snow at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills tomorrow and dry weather in the region over the next five days up to January 28.

Manali, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Sundernagar and Solan shivered under freezing conditions with the mercury dipping to -1, 0.1, 1.4, 1.5 and 1.8 degrees, while Una recorded a minimum of 4 degrees, followed by Nahan 5.7, Shimla 6 and Dharamsala 6.8.

