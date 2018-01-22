Sushil Modi Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said the government will set up higher secondary schools in 4,000 Panchayats across the state with priority being accorded to those which have put an end to open defecation.

"The state government will soon set up higher secondary schools in 4,000 Panchayats, which so far do not have an educational institution of that level. Among these Panchayats, those which have put an end to the defecation in the open will be accorded priority," he said.

Sushil Modi also expressed satisfaction at the tising number of girls enrolling in Class IX, from 1.63 lakh in 2005 to 7.13 lakh now.

Stating that scholarships meant for meritorious students among SCs, STs and OBCs will now be disbursed through direct cash transfer and to make the process foolproof, bank accounts of the beneficiaries were being linked to their Aadhar numbers.

The Deputy CM was speaking after the inauguration of a new building for T K Ghosh Academy, which boasts of alumnus like first President Rajendra Prasad and first West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Founded in the 19th century, the high school is run by the state government.

The new building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore on a piece of land acquired by the government for Rs 23 crore, a release said. PTI NAC JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.