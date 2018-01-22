Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) There are over 27 lakh ration card holders in Jammu and Kashmir covering a total population of over 1.19 crore, the state government said today.

The government is providing 3,09,623.35 metric tonnes (MT) and 2,24,692.20 MT ration to Priority House Holds (PHH) and Non-priority House Holds (NPHH) respectively, minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Zulfkar Ali said.

Replying to a question by BJP Legislator Sat Paul Sharma in the Assembly, he said 1,05,3726 ration card holders are registered under NHPP, 2,38,420 under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), and 4,30,783 under below poverty line.

The number of ration card holders registered under PHH is 9,97,780 with 41,64,846 beneficiaries, the minister said.

Ali said the entire ration being supplied through FCS&CA is provided by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at the rate of: (For PHH) Rs 300 per quintal rice, Rs 200 per quintal wheat, (for NPHH) Rs 830 per quintal rice, Rs 610 per quintal wheat, (for Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme) Rs 2500 per quintal rice and Rs 1835-Rs 2132 wheat (varies from time to time).

The minister said after the implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state, the department received 10,41,118.72 MT rice and 3,98,453.34 MT wheat from the centre under different schemes, including AAY, PHH, and NPHH.

Ali said the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department is predominantly a service department and has not undertaken any commercial activity for profit generating.

"However, the department has an effective system of accounting and the accounts are frequently audited by the Accountant general, J&K and the Finance Department through its Audit and Inspection wing," he said. PTI TAS CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.