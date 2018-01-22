Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A platoon each of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) would secure the 10 theaters and multiplexes which have decided or shown willingness to screen the film "Padmaavat", according to a notification.

The notification by the police control room read that a SRPF platoon led by a sub-inspector had been deployed at each of the seven theaters and multiplexes that had decided to screen the film.

Three theaters, which have not yet taken a final decision but have showed willingness to screen the film, have also been provided security cover of a police platoon each.

It added that those indulging in violence as part of the protests against the film would be booked under Section 308, which deals with attempt to commit culpable homicide, of the Indian Penal Code. The offence attracts a jail term of three years.

Meanwhile, with the state not witnessing any violent protest since last night, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) resumed bus services in the northern parts of the state, including areas such as Mehsana, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Patan and Sabarkantha, said officials.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma informed that five FIRs had been registered in connection with violent protests against the film in some parts of the city yesterday.

In a stern warning, Sharma asked the "leaders" of such groups not to "test the patience" of the police.

"We have arrested 23 people who blocked roads, vandalised a bus and burnt tyres in some parts of Surat. Apart from the foot soldiers who did such acts, we will also arrest the leaders who had incited them," he said.

"I am warning such leaders to refrain from disturbing peace. Do not test our patience. Otherwise, police has all the powers to use force and we will not hesitate to do so," the officer warned.

GSRTC bus services were suspended yesterday after they became targets of the protests at several places in the state.

Three buses were set ablaze in Mehsana on Saturday, while six buses were stoned. Roads in some parts of Banaskantha, Mehsana, Surendranagar and Bhuj were blocked after protesters burnt tyres.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat" on January 25 after staying a ban on the screening of the controversial film in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The apex court had passed the interim order on the petition of Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and other producers of the film. PTI PJT PD BNM GVS .

