Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) said today that it retaliated against ceasefire violations by Pakistan and destroyed its firing posts at several locations along the International Border (IB) here.

"BSF is giving suitable and pin-pointed retaliation to unprovoked fire by Pakistani forces from across the IB in Jammu. At several locations, the enemy's firing positions, ammunition and fuel dump have been destroyed by precision firing of the border guarding force personnel," said a BSF spokesperson.

The spokesperson also released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of the fuel dump.

Twelve people, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 60 others injured in Pakistani firing from across the border in Jammu since Thursday. PTI TAS HMB SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.