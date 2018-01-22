Karachi, Jan 21 (PTI) A Pakistani policeman has been suspended after a probe committee found him guilty of staging a fake encounter and killing a budding model along with three other suspected Taliban militants.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar and another senior policeman were suspended after a widespread uproar on the social media as friends and relatives of Naqeeb, 27, who hailed from North Waziristan, disputed the claims that he was a commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The committee found that Naqeeb had a shop in Sohrab Goth area in North Waziristan and was looking for a career in modelling and acting.

He had no prior links to any criminal or terror groups.

The police and protesters had clashed over the issue at Sohrab Goth area, leaving many injured.

Naqeeb and three other militants were gunned down by a raiding party led by Anwar on January 13 on the outskirts of Karachi with the police claiming that they were all members of the TTP.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Counter-Terrorism Department Sanaullah Abbasi, who headed the probe committee, said that protection would be provided to the family of Naqeeb when they travel to Karachi to record their statements.

Naqeeb's family has said that he was picked up from his shop by Anwar earlier in January.

Anwar has become known for carrying out controversial "encounters" in which he claimed to have killed militants. PTI CORR CPS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.