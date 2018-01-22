Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telugu actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan today said he would tour Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for three days from January 27.

Kalyan, who was speaking at Karimnagar after launching his 'praja yatra' (yatra for people), said he would inaugurate the party's office at Anantapur and tour Anantapur district during the three days.

The popular star offered prayers at a famous Hanuman temple at Kondagattu near Karimnagar in Telangana today to mark the beginning of his 'yatra'.

He told reporters that he would visit Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, after touring Anantapur, to take up the problems of people suffering from kidney diseases.

Dates for the Ongole visit have not yet been finalised.

Kalyan said he would subsequently tour Visakhapatnam region to study the issue of Kovvada nuclear plant.

Jana Sena would take a call on the number of seats it would contest (in the next elections) ahead of the polls based on the feedback from activists and others, he said.

Noting that Jana Sena would not like to adopt a confrontationist attitude towards elected governments, he said the party would rather than focus on finding solutions to people's problems.

Before leaving for Kondagattu, Kalyan launched the social media campaign of the party, to be run by women, in Hyderabad.

Kalyan, younger brother of Telugu film superstar Chiranjeevi, had campaigned in support of the TDP-BJP combine in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 2014 polls.

Kalyan's campaign is believed to be one of the major reasons for the combine's success in the elections. PTI SJR NRB .

