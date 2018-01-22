Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today started online youth membership drive in Jammu division.

Highlighting the importance of the membership drive, the party's Youth President Waheed ur Rehman Para asked district coordinators to enroll youth who are committed to the ideology and principles of the party.

"During the first phase it was started in Kashmir division, and now it has been initiated in Jammu division under the second phase," he said.

"PDP has always been a party for all three regions of the state and for people of all regions, castes and languages and this membership drive will reach the doors of youth far and wide," Para said.

He complimented the cadre for effectively carrying out the party's pro-people agenda to the grassroots and working tirelessly towards implementation of the party's political, economic and developmental vision for Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.