Jerusalem, Jan 22 (AFP) US Vice President Mike Pence pledged in front of Israeli lawmakers today that the US would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem "by the end" of 2019.

In a speech to parliament he also urged Palestinians to "return to the table" of negotiations and resume long-stalled peace talks with Israel. (AFP) MRJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.