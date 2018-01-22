screened: Karni Sena Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' on January 25, leaders of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today and demanded a ban on the film in the state.

I met the UP chief minister Adityanath today and demanded a ban on the film Padmaavat, Karni Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi told reporters after a 20-minute meeting with Adityanath here.

People will impose 'janta curfew' in cinema halls in Uttar Pradesh if the movie is screened, he added.

Kalvi, who listed nearly 40 different objections with regard to the movie, demanded that films on the lives of Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, and other eminent personalities should be made and box-office record of 'Bahubali' broken.

Meanwhile, a large number of people waving saffron flags protested the scheduled release of Padmaavat in front of SRS cinema hall in Gorakhpur and also burnt the effigy of its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as they raised 'Jai Sri Ram' and other slogans.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to district magistrate in this regard.

"The movie Padmaavat is hurting the feelings of Hindus and we are against its release. We will keep on protesting the movie and demand a ban on its release," a protester said. PTI NAV SMI ADS .

