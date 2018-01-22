Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) The Thane district administration is planning to develop the picturesque Malshej Ghat here into a tourist spot of international standard.

The Malshej Ghat is a mountain pass in the Thane and Pune districts of Maharashtra. The site, which is home to hundreds of different kinds of flora and fauna, is nestled in the rugged hills of the Western Ghats.

Thane collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar said today that the district administration has proposed to allocate Rs five crore as a part of the first phase of development of the ghat.

In view of the increasing number of visitors, it has been decided to develop it as a world class tourist spot, he said.

Under the development project, a skywalk and a gallery are proposed to be set up for allowing the visitors to enjoy the panoramic view of the green surroundings, he said.

The development proposal has been sent to the state government for approval, Kalyankar added. PTI COR GK .

