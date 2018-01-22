Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh today underlined that freedom of expression does not mean "playing" with history and its portrayal should be in sync with "public sentiments".

"It is natural to have freedom of imagination in making historical events interesting in the creation of literature, but, it should (also) be in sync with the dignity and history of the character and public sentiments," Bhagwati Prasad, the state's RSS head, said in a statement.

He claimed that Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi had expressed his imagination and creativity considering "historical facts".

Holding that fiction, narratives, drama, writing and filming has been a long tradition in the country, Prasad termed it "wrong to play with the history" in the name of freedom of expression.

"The government should take control of such incidents, keeping in mind the public sentiments," the statement read, adding that society is also free to oppose and raise public awareness in a democratic manner in any kind of "historical tampering". PTI AG HMB GVS .

