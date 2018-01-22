celebration Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Police have decided to approach court after a video went viral of arrested supporters of two Nationalist Congress Party leaders dancing to a film song, popularly called the "lungi dance", in a local hospital after all of them got bail yesterday.

What has irked the police, officials said, was the fact that all these persons were in judicial custody and had been shifted to a hospital after they complained of chest pain.

The supporters of the NCP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosle, and his MLA cousin, Shivendrasinh Bhosle, had clashed over the control of a toll plaza on the Pune-Kolhapaur Highway in October and had been in jail since, police said.

"We have taken this seriously and will submit a report to the court asking that their bail be cancelled and they be sent to different prisons" Sandeep Patil, Superintendent of Police, Satara told PTI.

He added that the police had told court two to three times to have the accused undergo special medical tests to determine if their complaints of chest pain was genuine. PTI DC BNM .

