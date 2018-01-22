Gondal, Jan 22 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind today praised the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) sect for its activities towards the welfare of the society.

"Our country is fortunate to have saints who had made social service their life's main aim for the welfare of the people. Many saints have formed organisations which are leading in public welfare and BAPS is one of them," the president said while addressing followers of the sect in Gondal town in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

The president was invited to take part in the 'Akshar Deri Sardh Shatabdi Mahotsav' (celebration of 150 years of Akshar Deri).

The place, Akshar Deri, holds significance for the BAPS followers, as one of the sect's prominent spiritual heads, Gunatitanand Swami, was cremated here.

BAPS is a worldwide religious and civic organisation within the Swaminarayan branch of Hinduism.

"The organisation has launched many projects for the public welfare. It also works in health, education, environment...Its contribution is vital to empower followers", the president said.

"I have been told that the sect has over ten lakh followers and over 55,000 volunteers. The sect has built many temples, which are working for the overall development of the society," Kovind said.

The president praised the sect for maintaining cleanliness in their temples.

"We usually observe that most Hindu temples are not as clean as they should be, but temples of this sect are very clean, and cleanliness brings morality, holiness and divinity in human beings," he said.

The president also urged the sect's followers to bring in the same level of cleanliness in other Hindu temples.

"It would be a great project for the sect if their followers can bring the same cleanliness in Hindu temples too," Kovind said.

The president said that during the ten-day long celebration, the sect is going to conduct a "havan" (fire ritual) for the world peace, "and I pray that their prayer for the world peace is heard as the world is facing terrorism, tension and instability".

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were among those who were present on the occasion. PTI VJA PJT PD NSK .

