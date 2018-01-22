Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A large number of people holding saffron flags and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' burnt an effigy of 'Padmaavat' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in front of SRS cinema hall here as they protested the movie's release.

The protest was led by a local leader, Sandeep Singh, and featured members of organisations like Hindu Samaj, Shiv Rashtra Sena, Akhand Rashtravadi Sena, Rajputana Shaurya Foundation, and Kshatriya Mahasabha.

"The movie 'Padmaavat' is hurting the feelings of Hindus and we are against its release. We will keep on protesting the movie and demand ban on its release," Singh said.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate in this regard.

The Supreme Court had earlier paved the way for the all- India release of 'Padmaavat' on January 25 and stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the film in their states.

The apex court had also restrained other states from issuing any such notification or orders banning the screening of the movie.

The film has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick. PTI COR SMI CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.