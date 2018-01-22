Fatehgarh Sahib, Jan 22 (PTI) Punjab's Technical Education minister Charanjit Singh Channi today conducted surprise check at two institutes - Government Polytechnic College Ranwan (Khamano) and ITI, Bassi Pathana.

During checking at Ranwan Polytechnic College, the minister suspended the absent superintendent, Baljeet Kaur, who had been absent for the last several days.

Harjinder Singh, the college principal, was also issued a show cause notice for failing to act against the superintendent. He has been asked to clarify his situation within 21 days.

The minister, while talking to media, announced that ITI Bassi Pathana and Government Polytechnic Ranwan would be developed as model technical education institutes.

He also announced grant of Rs two crore for the modernisation of Bassi Pathana ITI.

This amount would be spent for strengthening of infrastructure and in building additional class rooms, latest machinery for labs. PTI COR CHS CHT .

