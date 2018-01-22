Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) 'Sangat and Pangat', signifying the love for humanity with the spirit of communal harmony, is the theme of the tableau of the Punjab government on the Republic Day this year, an official spokesperson said today.

Disclosing this here today, the spokesperson said that the tableau of the state government at the Republic Day-2018 parade on January 26 will be in the form of 'Sangat and Pangat', depicting the oneness of humanity perfectly in keeping with the teachings of the great 'Guru Sahiban'.

The tableau would showcase the humane traditions in which 'Sangat', the congregation of people who sit together transcending the boundaries of caste, creed and religion in 'Pangat', meaning partaking langar (community kitchen), the spokesperson said.

He detailed that the tableau would also exhibit the way in which the free community kitchen called 'langar' is prepared through the voluntary efforts of the people, thus lending in their minds a feeling of supreme bliss regarding the entire process.

Divulging more, the spokesperson said that the institution of 'langar' was started by the first of the 20 Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev.

Third Sikh Guru Amar Dass continued the great tradition and made it a rule that nobody would be granted an audience until he or she partakes 'langar'.

Even Mughal Emperor Akbar had to first partake 'langar' when he visited Guru Amar Dass, the spokesperson said.

The institution of 'langar' has been serving as a symbol of unity of mankind since the last four centuries thus spreading the message of peace, communal harmony and universal brotherhood, he said. PTI CHS KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.