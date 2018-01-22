quality: Khattar Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that along with "one nation one election", the quality of candidates contesting for general as well as assembly elections was important.

Khattar was speaking on the second day of the national convention of think-tank Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini whose topic this time is "one nation, one election". The think-tank is ideologically close to the RSS.

He said, "We need "one nation one election", but we must also put some quality for the candidates contesting general and assembly elections." Baijayant Panda, senior Biju Janata Dal leader, said that the "one nation one election" concept could be the biggest reform since the country got Independence, adding that more money was spent on conducting polls than on good governance.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, senior BJP leader, speaking on the occasion, expressed sadness that opposition parties were not forthcoming on such issues.

He said that there must constructive dialogue between elected representatives and voters on sensitive topics like "one nation one election" to free the country from the policy paralysis that occurs due to frequent elections. PTI ND BNM .

