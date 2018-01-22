New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has urged Google to show and inform people on 'Google Maps' about the traffic restrictions and alternative routes that will be in place for the Republic Day parade.

Restrictions will be in place tomorrow for the full dress rehearsal of the parade, police said.

The Republic Day parade will start at 9:50 AM from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed in large numbers to ensure "minimum inconvenience" and "maximum facilitation", Chief Spokesperson and Special Commissioner (Traffic), Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, said.

"We have informed Google about the restrictions as several people use Google Maps. It will inform users about the alternative routes," he said.

One should start 30 to 40 minutes early during the peak hours to reach their destination on time, and 20 minutes during non-peak hours, Pathak said.

The function at India Gate will begin at 9 AM, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Garima Bhatnagar, said.

Traffic on certain roads leading to the parade's route will be restricted and vehicles will not be allowed on Rajpath from 3 PM on January 25 till the time the Republic Day event ends, she said.

Bhatnagar said that no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11 PM from January 25. Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be closed till the parade is over, the officer said.

The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, she said.

Tilak Marg, will be closed for vehicles from 10 AM on January 26 and cross traffic will be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, the officer said.

The police said that cross traffic movement at Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate and beyond will also depend on the parade's movement.

Traffic will be prohibited from Januray 25 in the area within the South Avenue T-Point, Tyag Raj Marg, Kamraj Marg, Man Singh road, Akbar road (between Man Singh road and the C Hexagon), Dr R P road, Red Cross road, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan road, Rakab Ganj road, Pt. Pant Marg, Church road up to the Church Road-North Avenue T-Point, Bhatnagar said.

Traffic will be restricted from 6 AM till the parade ends in areas bound by the Kautilya Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam road, 'Q'-Point, Humayun road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura road, Bhagwan Dass road, Mandi House, Feroze Shah road, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Ashoka road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R M L Mother Teresa Crescent up to 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg up to Kautilya Marg, she said.

However, local residents and vehicles with passes of invitees will be allowed, the officer said, adding that metro rail service will be available for commuters from most stations.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be closed from 12:30 pm on January 26, and at Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations from 8.45 am to 12.30 pm on Republic Day.

The north-south traffic will be allowed from Ring Road, Arobindo Chowk and Prithviraj Road. Traffic from South and East Delhi towards New Delhi railway station will be allowed on Mother Teresa Crescent and Boulevard Road via the ISBT over bridge, respectively, she added.

No heavy vehciles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, and their entry from Sarai Kale Khan will be banned on January 26 from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm, the officer said. PTI SLB ANB .

