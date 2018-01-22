New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi today met the Australian High Commissioner and a senior leader from that country, and is understood to have discussed international issues and the Indian economy.

Gandhi's meeting with Australian Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Penny Wong and Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu comes days after he met the US envoy and a senior American official.

In a tweet, Gandhi said there was a wide-ranging exchange of views during the meeting.

"Sen. Wong has the distinction of being the first person of Asian origin in the Australian cabinet," Gandhi said.

Sources said the meeting, that took place at the Congress president's residence, lasted for over half an hour.

Gandhi also posted a picture of Wong and Sidhu with him on Twitter. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was also present during the meeting.

The Australian envoy and the senior leader asked Gandhi about Congress's perspective on India, besides discussing international affairs and the Indian economy, the sources said.

The Congress chief had last week met US' Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells and American envoy Kenneth Juster. He had discussed bilateral ties and global issues, including terrorism, during his meeting with the US envoy and the American official, according to sources. PTI SKC ASK ASK .

