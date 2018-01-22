Coimbatore, Jan 22(PTI) As part of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, a rath yatra was flagged off today from here.

The rath (chariot) would visit 27 districts of Tamil Nadu covering 3,000 KMs in 30 days and reach Chennai on February 22, the main organiser and BJP Tamil Nadu General Secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said today.

The yatra was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan and Tamil film actor Vivek along with heads of various mutts and educational institutions in and around the region. PTI NVM RC .

