Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Rear Admiral M A Hampiholi today took over the command of the Western Fleet from Rear Admiral RB Pandit, the Navy stated in its official communication.

Rear Admiral Hampiholi was commissioned into the Navy in July 1985 and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla in Pune, the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the College of Naval Warfare.

The communication stated that the Admiral is a specialist in Anti Submarine Warfare and is a recipient of the Nao Sena medal in 2011.

It added that he had held several key appointments in his naval career including the command of the missile corvette INS Nashak, the landing platform dock INS Magar and the Russian built frigate INS Talwar.

He was also the Commandant, National Coast Guard and the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, it stated. PTI ND BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.