Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Financial Services firm Religare Enterprises today said its executive chairman S Lakshminarayanan has resigned with immediate effect.

His resignation comes within a little over two months of appointment at the company's board as executive chairman.

Lakshminarayanan, a former Home Secretary, had joined as executive chairman of the company as part of major overhaul of its board in November last year.

"S Lakshminarayanan has ceased to be the executive chairman and director w.e.f January 22, 2018 pursuant to his resignation," said Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing without giving further details.

It further said Kishori Udeshi has ceased to non- executive independent director with effect from today, pursuant to her resignation.

Udeshi is a former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India. PTI NKD MKJ .

