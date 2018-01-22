Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) The Rashtriya Janata Dal termed yesterday's human chain as "super flop" and demanded that the Bihar government bring out a white paper on the expenditure incurred on it and the Vikas Samiksha Yatra, undertaken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The state government yesterday organised a human chain across the state to spread awareness to abolish social evils of child marriage and dowry.

"After going through the reports of various editions of different newspapers, it can easily be said that it was super flop. The number of participants in this human chain was not even one fourth of the one organised last year in support of liquor ban when RJD shared power with JD(U)," party's vice president Shivanand Tiwary told reporters here today.

Tiwary dared the state government to make public the photographs of the human chain clicked with the help of 40 drones.

No official version has come out so far on the number of people participated in yesterday's human chain. The state government had last year claimed that over four crore people took part in the human chain held on January 21, 2017.

Claiming that BJP workers did not actively participate in the human chain, the RJD leader asked Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi to maintain restraint while saying that 5 crore people participated in yesterday's human chain.

Tiwary also demanded that the state government come out with a white paper on the expenditure incurred on the human chain and the Vikas Samiksha Yatra and what were the achievements of the two programmes.

He also questioned about the necessity of the Centre according Z plus security cover to the Bihar CM, saying that Kumar has made a big security arrangements for himself on a par with the PM.

He read out Kumar's tweet in which he had ridiculed Lalu Prasad for his Z plus security cover.

Tiwary said, "Lalu Prasad has implemented Mandal Commission besides breaking the hegemony of a particular class. So Prasad may have security threat. But what revolutionary things Nitish Kumar has done as a CM?" PTI AR NN .

