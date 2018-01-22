New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal today held a meeting with representatives of the three corporations and the Delhi government over sealing and other issues, even as the civic bodies submitted their responses to the administration on the notification of 351 roads.

South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who attended the meet at the Raj Niwas, said, both sealing and notification issues were discussed during the meet, and "how best we can work in the interest of people".

"We (SDMC) have submitted the response that was sought by the city government in connection with the roads notification issue. They wanted zone-wise details and, so we have furnished all of that to the urban development department," she told PTI.

The matter originally pertains to the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations (NDMC, SDMC and EDMC).

North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal, who could not attend the meet, however, said, the NDMC today submitted the details sought by the government.

East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat said the EDMC also submitted the details sought by the government.

"As many as 56 of the 351 roads fall in the EDMC's jurisdiction," she said.

The three mayors had met Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on January 12 in connection with the notification, and had agreed to submit details in 10 days.

"We have asked from the corporations proper paperwork to check compliance with the Master Plan of Delhi norms. I asked them to submit it in two days but they (mayors) said, they will submit it by January 22," the minister had said on January 12.

The three civic bodies and the Delhi government have been engaged in a war of words over notification on 351 roads in the city for commercial or mixed-land use.

A senior government official had said, "2,550 roads were notified in 2006, but the 351 roads were left out," without elaborating on it. PTI KND KJ .

