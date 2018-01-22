RPF constable killed in train hit
By PTI | Published: 22nd January 2018 02:08 PM |
Last Updated: 22nd January 2018 02:16 PM | A+A A- |
Howrah(WB), Jan 22 (PTI) A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was killed when a train hit him in Howrah district today, police said.
RPF constable B N Mishra (57) was returning home after work when the Puri-Shalimar Express hit him at Mahisrekha bridge in the district, the police added. PTI COR RG .
