Howrah(WB), Jan 22 (PTI) A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was killed when a train hit him in Howrah district today, police said.

RPF constable B N Mishra (57) was returning home after work when the Puri-Shalimar Express hit him at Mahisrekha bridge in the district, the police added. PTI COR RG .

