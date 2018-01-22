Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Salman Khan's "Sultan" has bagged top three honours at the Tehran International Sports Film Festival, including the Best Actor and Actress titles for the superstar and leading lady Anushka Sharma.

Salman, who played the titular role in the romantic wrestling drama, was adjudged as the Best Actor and received an honorary diploma in the Long Narrative section.

Anushka won the Best Actress trophy and an honorary diploma in the Long Narrative category.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar also won the award and an honorary diploma for the Best Director of Long Narrative.

"'Sultan' has cut across borders cultures and languages with its powerful story, performances and honest belief in the life changing impact of a sport.

"The team and I are very thankful to the organisers at Tehran International Sports Film Festival for their appreciation and love," Zafar said in a statement. PTI RDS SHD .

