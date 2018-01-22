New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Following are the highlights of New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the proceedings in the Supreme Court in judge B H Loya's death case: * SC terms as "serious" issues raised in pleas seeking probe into Loya's death.

* SC says as of now Loya's death is "a natural death".

* SC takes serious view against senior lawyer Dushyant Dave for dragging the name of BJP president Amit Shah into the case.

* SC takes umbrage at senior advocate Indira Jaising for inferring a possible future order that the apex court may gag media in the case.

*Jaising tendered an unconditional apology, the bench asked her to withdraw her submission.

* SC decides to look into "all documents with utmost seriousness" connected with Loya's death.

* Chief Justice Dipak Misra transfers to his bench two other pleas pending at Nagpur and Mumbai benches of the Bombay HC.

* SC restrains all HCs in the country from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death.

* Bombay Lawyers Association's counsel Dushyant Dave objected to senior advocate Harish Salve representing Maharashtra government.

*Dave alleged Salve earlier appeared for Amit Shah, it is serious case of conflict of interest and calls for judicial indulgence.

* Salve shots back that some people like to make statements. Court should not allow them to make such remarks in this court and this is abuse of process of law.

*Senior advocate Pallav Shishodia, appearing for one of the petitioners in the case, also traded charges with Dave, who objected to the former's appearance against the Maharashtra government. PTI MNL RKS AG SKV SJK SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.