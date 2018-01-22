Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a leading provider of wind power projects, today said it has won "multiple wind power orders for a total 326MW" from independent power producers and international customers.

As per the agreement, the company will handle the infrastructure needed to operate the projects together with supply, erection and commissioning of 135 units of G114.2.0 MW wind turbines, 28 units of G97-2.0 MW for independent power producers and industrial customers, a company statement said.

The projects are set for commissioning by March 2018 across several sites, the statement added.

"We are happy to announce these new deals in India. These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it certainly boosts our confidence significantly as we gear up towards next growth phase..," Siemens Gamesa India (on-shore business), CEO, Ramesh Kymal said.

Since 2009, Siemens Gamesa has installed over 5GW of wind power projects across the country.The company has set up products and technology in more than 90 countries with an installed base of close to 83GW, it added. PTI VIJ SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.