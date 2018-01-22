Kochi, Jan 22 (PTI) Officers of Singapore Navy, currently visiting Kochi, today called on Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command (SNC) Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni here.

Republic of Singapore Navy Ship (RSS) Resolution with trainee naval officers of Singapore commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Edmund Teh Wei Khee is on a four-day visit to Kochi from today.

During their meeting, both sides discussed topics of mutual interest to both navies, including subjects related to training conducted by the Indian Navy and also exchanged mementoes, a Defence release said here.

On its arrival, the ship was given a colourful reception by the school children of Navy Children School (NCS) here today.

During their stay at Kochi, various activities such as a formal reception, exchange visits of Indian Naval personnel onboard RSS Resolution and by Singapore naval personnel to IN Training units at Kochi as well as a friendly football match are scheduled, the release said.

The visiting ship's personnel would also visit INS Dronacharya, Signal School, Navigation and Direction School, Centre for Ethics Leadership and Behavioural Studies (CELABS), at SNC.

There has been regular naval interaction between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy such as port visits, bilateral and multi-lateral exercises and visits of defence delegations.

The annual bilateral exercise SIMBEX to be conducted later this year will mark the 25th anniversary of this series of exercises and is scheduled to be conducted off the Indian coast.

The naval cooperation between the two countries is in pursuance of IndiaÂ’s Act East policy to enhance interoperability between the two navies, the release said.

The crew from RSS Resolution would be also visiting places of cultural interest at Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, the naval Maritime Museums and take a city tour.

The ship would leave Kochi on January 25. PTI TGB SS .

