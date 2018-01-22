New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The BJP today termed as a "bundle of lies" the open letter by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Delhiites over the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in office of profit case and said the AAP can no longer mislead the people by playing the victim.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that such "old, hollow tactics" of evoking sympathy practised by the Arvind Kejriwal Government cannot impress the people any more, after Sisodia urged the people to giving a "befitting response" to the BJP for its "dirty politics".

"The people of Delhi are actually looking forward to fresh polls to Delhi Assembly, not just a bye-election for 20 seats," Tiwari said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that Sisodia was attempting to mislead Delhiites by playing as "the victim of constitutional authorities and the Centre".

"It is a statement of sad realization of truth that the AAP has failed perform during the first three years of its rule and is now left with only two years during which also it will fail to deliver its tall promises due to misgovernance and narrow-minded politics," the BJP leader alleged in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia wrote an open letter to Delhiites, terming the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs as "dirty politics" by the BJP.

In his letter, Sisodia said the BJP has imposed bypolls to 20 Assembly seats on the people of Delhi, effectively hampering the development works in city for the next two years.

"They (BJP) have imposed polls on Delhi by disqualifying your 20 MLAs. Now, there will be model code of conduct and all government's works will come to a halt.

"Thereafter, the Lok Sabha polls will come due to which model code of conduct will be in place in Delhi again, halting development works. After this, (Delhi) Assembly polls will be held," Sisodia said in the letter.

He said that by imposing elections on 20 Assembly constituencies, the BJP has stopped development works for the next two years. PTI BUN RT .

