New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Drug firm SMS Pharmaceuticals today said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Bachupally facility in Hyderabad.

The company's manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Hyderabad, has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), SMS Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

"The facility was inspected by the USFDA in November 2017 and there were no Form 483 observations during the inspection," it added.

As per the USFDA, an EIR is issued to a company after the completion of an inspection of its facility detailing inspectional findings.

Shares of SMS Pharmaceuticals were today trading at Rs 105.45 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE, up 3.79 per cent from their previous close. PTI AKT MKJ .

