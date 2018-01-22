Kozhikode, Jan 22 (PTI) Southern Railway will run special fare special trains from Ernakulam to Yeshvantpur and Kochuveli to Mangaluru from January 24 to February 4 to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The train from Ernakulam junction to Yesvantpur will leave Ernakulam at 2.45 p.m on January 24 to reach Yesvantpur at 4.30 a.m the next day. It will run via Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram.

The Kochuveli Â– Mangaluru Junction Special fare special train will depart Kochuveli at 6.35 p.m on January 26 and February 2 (Fridays) and arrive at Mangaluru junction at 5.10 a.m on the following day, a Southern Railway release said.

It will pass through Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakualm Town, Thrisur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

In the return direction, the train will leave Mangauru at 3.40 p.m on January 28 and February 4 (Sundays) to reach Kochuveli at 5 a.m on the next day, it said. PTI KV SS .

