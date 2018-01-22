New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Soybean prices rallied by Rs 108 to Rs 3,473 per quintal in futures trading today after participants created huge positions on the back of a positive trend in global market.

Market players said building up of huge positions by speculators, tracking a firm trend in overseas markets on concerns over dry weather in Argentina and delays in Brazilian harvest, supported the strong rally in soybean prices at futures trade here.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, soybean for most-traded delivery in February contracts shot up by Rs 108 or 3.21 per cent to Rs 3,473 per quintal, in an open interest of 2,77,670 lots.

The delivery for the March month contracts also gathered Rs 109 or 3.20 per cent to Rs 3,515 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 1,17,800 lots. PTI SDG SUN ANU .

