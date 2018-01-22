Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Sri Ganganagar was today recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius followed by Alwar which registered a night temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu, Churu, and Sikar recorded a minimum of 5, 5.8 and, 6.5 degree Celsius respectively while the night temperature in other places was between 7.6 to 11.4 degrees, according to the MeT department here.

The MeT department has forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. PTI SDA CHT .

