Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said he feels honoured to receive the 24th Crystal Award along side Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

The Annual Crystal Awards ceremony, which opens the World Economic Forum summit in the Swiss ski resort, celebrates the achievements of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

"Honoured to receive the World Economic Forum's 24th Crystal Award, together with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment," Shah Rukh tweeted after receiving the honour.

SRK received the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India," the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

The past awardees from India include Amitabh Bachchan, Mallika Sarabhai, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan. PTI SHD SHD .

