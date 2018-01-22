Stephen King wants a 'Law & Order' show with vampires
By PTI | Published: 22nd January 2018 10:19 AM |
Last Updated: 22nd January 2018 10:46 AM | A+A A- |
Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Author Stephen King wants producer Dick Wolf to take the hit television franchise "Law & Order" a step forward by keeping vampires at the centre of the plot.
The celebrated writer of horror and supernatural fiction took to Twitter suggesting a new angle to the popular TV police-legal drama.
"You're not going to think I am serious about this, but I am: I would like to see Dick Wolf add a new show to his franchise -- LAW AND ORDER VAMPIRE SQUAD," King wrote.
The 70-year-old author also went on to clarify that the potential show would involve the police personnel chasing vampires.
"Cops hunting vampires," he added. PTI RDS RDS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.