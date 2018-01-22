Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Author Stephen King wants producer Dick Wolf to take the hit television franchise "Law & Order" a step forward by keeping vampires at the centre of the plot.

The celebrated writer of horror and supernatural fiction took to Twitter suggesting a new angle to the popular TV police-legal drama.

"You're not going to think I am serious about this, but I am: I would like to see Dick Wolf add a new show to his franchise -- LAW AND ORDER VAMPIRE SQUAD," King wrote.

The 70-year-old author also went on to clarify that the potential show would involve the police personnel chasing vampires.

"Cops hunting vampires," he added. PTI RDS RDS .

