Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Sterling K Brown again created a history as he became the first African-American actor to win Best Actor in a Drama Series at SAG Awards for his role in "This Is Us".

Brown was also the first black actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama and was the first black actor in nearly 20 years to win an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama.

In his acceptance speech, Brown thanked his family and friends for being a constant support and also talked about his role in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"For me, it has been a wonderful opportunity to take stock that I actually have privilege Â— that I have male privilege and recognising that I take a lot of things for granted.

"It's always the responsibility of the minority to understand how to negotiate the majority's world Â– black people have to know how to live in a white world. Gay people have to know how to live in a straight world. Women have to know how to live in a man's world," he said.

Brown said that for him these movements are about realising and recognising things that he has not registered being a man.

"There is a responsibility that we have to make sure that our work environment is comfortable for all, because it's not always about malicious and nastiness. Sometimes it's about downright thoughtlessness, and we can all stand to be a bit more thoughtful," he added. PTI SHD SHD .

