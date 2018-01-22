Coimbatore, Jan 22 (PTI) A teenaged girl, who was standing on the foot board of a running bus and travelling to college, fell and died after coming under wheels of the vehicle today, police said.

The 19-year-old second year BSc student of a private college here boarded the bus from Thudiyalur and was standing on the foot board following heavy rush in the vehicle, police said. PTI NVM RC .

