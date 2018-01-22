Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" shone bright at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards as #MeToo and Time's Up movements again took the centrestage.

"Three Billboards" was again a winner in the film categories, earning a Best Actress award for Frances McDormand, a Supporting Actor trophy for Sam Rockwell, and the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Â— the SAG Awards equivalent of Best Picture.

"I come out of the woods every few years and you invite me to the party," McDormand said, in her acceptance speech, reminding the guild to also recognise deserving young actors.

"If you're a struggling actor out there then hang on in there," Rockwell said as he praised the "long overdue" movement to remove sexual predators from the movie business.

Women in the industry have launched the Time's Up movement, before the award season started with Golden Globes, to address gender disparity and abuse, and almost all of Hollywood -- both women and men -- from the showbiz and beyond are supporting it.

Gary Oldman, who recently won his maiden Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Drama category, for playing Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour", continued his winning spree at SAG.

In an emotional speech, Oldman said he was "overjoyed" to accept the honour.

Women again dominated the TV arena with "Big Little Lies" taking home the limited series awards and Best Actor and Best Actress for Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman, respectively.

In her acceptance speech, Kidman spoke about Hollywood finally giving roles to women over the age of 40.

"I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told and it's only the beginning," she said.

Sterling K Brown earned the Best Actor in a TV drama award for "This Is Us", becoming the first African-American actor to win in the category. The popular TV show also bagged the honour for Best Ensemble in a TV drama.

Brown talked about his role in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements as he accepted the honour.

"There is a responsibility that we have to make sure that our work environment is comfortable for all, because it's not always about malicious and nastiness. Sometimes it's about downright thoughtlessness, and we can all stand to be a bit more thoughtful," he said.

"Veep" won the award for Best Comedy, and its star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the honour for Best Comedy actress, making it her ninth SAG win.

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman, who was bestowed with the Screen Actors Guild's lifetime achievement award, touched upon gender inclusion as he called out the guild for presenting a "gender-specific" trophy.

"I wasn't going to do this; I'm going to tell you what's wrong with this statue. It works from the back, but from the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something," Freeman said in his speech.

The ceremony also boasted an all-female list of hosts, including Laura Linney, Gina Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Lupita Nyong'o and Mandy Moore.

The awards which are usually without an emcee, this year had Kristen Bell as the presenter.

"We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race," she said in her opening monologue.

The SAG-AFTRA president, Gabrielle Carteris, also talked about the importance of the past year and the role of the Screen Actors Guild in supporting those who have spoken up.

"I am incredibly inspired by the women and men who have shared their truths with such courage and such candour. Truth is power and women are stepping into their power," she said.

Actor Brie Larson revealed that a new SAG code of conduct for behaviour on set will also be announced as part of a directive to eradicate sexual harassment in the industry. PTI SHD RDS SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.