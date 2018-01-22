Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The police today said they have arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly smuggling marijuana.

Police seized 21.5 kg of the banned substance from the trio under Mangalhat police station limits.

"These people used to sell illicit liquor earlier. Now they are procuring this substance from other states and are trying to sell it in Telangana for a higher price. We nabbed them on a tip-off. They are being produced in court," Deputy Commissioner of Police (task force) Radhakrishna Rao said.

Police are looking for another suspect in the case, he added. PTI GDK NSK .

