Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The census of tigers and other wild animals began in Telangana today.

State Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna took part in the census by walking for six kilometres deep into the Kawal tiger reserve in Adilabad district, a state government release said.

The exercise, a pan-India event, would be conducted in Telangana till January 29, it said.

The census began in 3,000 'forest beats' (designated geographical area for forest personnel), the release added.

