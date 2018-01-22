Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) The elections to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be held on March 28 and a retired Madras High Court judge has been appointed the Returning Officer for it.

Announcing this, a communication sent to the state body by the Bar Council of India said filing of nominations would commence on February 1 and end on February 15.

Last date for withdrawal would be on February 22, it said.

Justice G.M.Akbar Ali, a retired judge of the high court, has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the much-awaited elections.

The BCI also noted that the ex-officio chairman of the BTCP and two members of a special committee, constituted to administer the functions of the council till the elections, had in separate letters sought appointment of a retired judge to ensure a free and fair election. PTI CORR VS .

