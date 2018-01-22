Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has alloted Rs 1.37 lakh crore for the school education department during the last six years of AIADMK rule, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said today.

The quality of 1,599 schools across the State was also enhanced by the government in the last six years, he said after inaugurating 'Amma Auditorium' constructed at Kandaswamy Naidu College run by Pachaiyappa's Trust, here.

"In the last six years Rs 1.37 lakh crore has been allotted to the school education department. The quality of 1,599 schools have been enhanced across the State," he said.

Palaniswami said the government has set up eight arts and science colleges, three university constituent colleges and one polytechnic in the State after he assumed office in February last year.

The Chief Minister also presided over the wedding of as many as 21 couples on the occasion.

Palaniswami listed out several welfare initiatives of the government initiated by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa including free bicycles, uniforms and laptops for students.

Also, he referred to the 'Thalikku Thangam', a popular financial assistance scheme for marriages of women beneficiaries. He also cited schemes including distribution of milch cows, bicycles to students.

Recalling that former Chief Minister, the late C N Annadurai, an alumni of the college participated in the 125th year celebrations of the Pachaiyappa's Trust in 1968, he said, in 1994, late (AIADMK supremo) Jayalalithaa participated in the 150th year celebrations.

"I extend my congratulations as the Trust is all set to hold the 175th annual day this year", he said.

Considered one of the oldest education institutions in the country, Pachaiyappa's Trust began operations in January 1842 with the objective of providing free education.

