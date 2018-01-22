Vellore (TN), Jan 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was today faced a black flag demonstration by the DMK during his visit here as part of the state wide official tour to review implementation of various government programmes.

Purohit's review visits have been drawing protests with the opposition, led by DMK, accusing him of undermining the state's autonomy, a charge rejected by the Governor's office and also the AIADMK government.

Arriving here from Dharmapuri, a day after he undertook a similar exercise there, the Governor reviewed implementation of 'Swachh Bharat' mission related schemes besides other welfare measures here as he had done in other districts.

He visited the new bus terminus and led a cleanliness drive, held discussions with officials and inspected the fort premises alongwith senior district officials including, District Collector S A Raman.

He also received petitions from local people. He was also visited by State Ministers K C Veeramani and Nilofer Kafil.

DMK cadres led by local leaders including local MLA A P Nandakumar, lined up the on the sides of a road taken by Purohit and waved black flags as his convoy passed through.

Nandakumar hit out at Purohit for his visit saying it was only an "ostentatious act" and asked if the Governor could visit the bus terminus everyday and clean it up.

Back flages have been shown to the Governor at Dharmapuri yesterday by DMK cadres and its ally VCK during his to the district to review implementation of schemes related to 'Swachh Bharat' mission.

Purohit, who assumed the office last October, has strongly defended his district tours and meetings with officials, saying it was to "subserve his Constitutional function." He had already visited Coimbatre, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur and Cuddalore among other districts.

Last month, he had said he would continue with his visits to various districts in the coming months, and interact with officials and the people. PTI VGN RC .

