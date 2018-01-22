state Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Top industry leaders from Tamil Nadu today called on Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the secretariat here and discussed ways to improve the investment climate in the state.

According to a release by the CII, Chairman of TVS Motor Company Venu Srinivasan, the Managing Director of heavy commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland, Vinod K Dasari, CMD of MRF Ltd K M Mammen met the chief minister.

"The discussion focused on improving the investment climate in Tamil Nadu and they deliberated on various ways of fostering socio-economic growth," the release said.

FMCG major CavinKare's Chairman and Managing Director C K Ranganathan, Danfoss Industries President, and chiarman of CII, Tamil Nadu P Ravichandran, were also present on the occasion, it said. PTI VIJ NSD .

